Rural and commercial broker launches in Devon

Alan Tate-Smith has launched AMB Rural and Commercial, specialising in agricultural insurance risks, as an appointed representative of FUW Insurance Services.

The broker will offer a range of insurance solutions, including farm and estate insurance, agricultural contracting, commercial combined policies, property owners’ insurance and specialist cover for diversified rural enterprises.

Based near Honiton, Devon, AMB noted it is well positioned to serve rural communities across the South-West.

AMB explained it was established to create a long-term, independent broker built around how clients want to be advised and supported and committed to maintaining