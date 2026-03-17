 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Rural and commercial broker launches in Devon

Alan Tate-Smith, founder of AMB Rural and Commercial
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Alan Tate-Smith has launched AMB Rural and Commercial, specialising in agricultural insurance risks, as an appointed representative of FUW Insurance Services.

The broker will offer a range of insurance solutions, including farm and estate insurance, agricultural contracting, commercial combined policies, property owners’ insurance and specialist cover for diversified rural enterprises.

Based near Honiton, Devon, AMB noted it is well positioned to serve rural communities across the South-West.

AMB explained it was established to create a long-term, independent broker built around how clients want to be advised and supported and committed to maintaining

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Torch spotlight shining a light
Bexhill report shines spotlight on broker ownership

Premium finance lender Bexhill UK has crunched the numbers on the broking sector, with CEO Ravi Takhar warning that truly independent owner-managed regional brokers are slowly becoming ‘a thing of the past’, Insurance Age can reveal.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: