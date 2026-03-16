Bexhill report shines spotlight on broker ownership

Premium finance lender Bexhill UK has crunched the numbers on the broking sector, with CEO Ravi Takhar warning that truly independent owner-managed regional brokers are slowly becoming ‘a thing of the past’, Insurance Age can reveal.

The findings in The Bexhill State of UK Insurance Broking Report 2026 included 61% of the insurance brokers ranked by turnover being owned by a parent group that owns at least one other insurance broker. The authors noted that in some regions, this figure is as high as 90%.

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Nearly one-third of brokers that had 10-15 staff five years ago have been sold, MarshBerry has revealed as it offered a rare lens on how the ‘ordinary’ regional