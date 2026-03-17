Blog: The evolving role of AI in the insurance claims process

With it almost certain that AI is being used somewhere in the claims process, Simon Murray, head of insurance digital and business services at law firm DWF, tackles the upsides and the downsides, looks at what might come next and the key questions for brokers.

Until a couple of years ago, I could not approach the writing of an article about claims process technology with it as a given that AI was being deployed in the claims lifecycle. Deployment was patchy at best and neither the user nor the customer would be aware of where AI was or wasn’t in the process.

Fast forward to today and now it is not only almost certain that AI is being used somewhere in most claims processes but also that the user or customer will be aware, and have heard of Gen[erative