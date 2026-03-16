Broker bosses outline importance of shifting the focus from price to value

Brokers could be missing valuable income and leaving clients exposed if they don’t shift the conversation from price to value.

That was one of the conclusions during a panel session How can brokers really earn their keep at the Broker Expo Roadshow in London last week.

Clear Insurance Management distribution and market management MD, John Dunn, said: “Given the soft market we are in, price factors into anyone’s thinking in terms of the purchasing decision. But most clients have now likely been through two rounds of price reduction as part of the [latest] soft market so it is about the skill of the broker in helping them