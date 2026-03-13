MarshBerry reveals the historical fate of smaller brokers

Nearly one-third of brokers that had 10-15 staff five years ago have been sold, MarshBerry has revealed as it offered a rare lens on how the ‘ordinary’ regional broker has fared over a period of intense consolidation and market change.

The ‘Class of 2021’ 254 firms 31% of all UK firms with >10 staff 170 commercial brokers (67%) 45 MGA and wholesale (18%) 39 personal lines (15%) 96% privately-held Average age of owner – 57

Analysing the outcome for the ‘Class of 2021’ (see box, right) the M&A specialists found a small number have failed and been closed down while around two-thirds are still active and independent.

In its annual report on The State of UK Insurance Distribution, MarshBerry acknowledged the majority of the 2021