My Perfect Broker Week: Stubben Edge’s Andrew Waring

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Andrew Waring, director of intermediary at Stubben Edge shares his thoughts.

What constitutes an ideal start to the week

If I have managed to get emails below 150.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week look like now?

I tend to work at least one day a week in the office, but that normal constitutes meetings in London.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

We have an agenda set out beforehand, everyone comes prepared for the meeting, everyone turns up.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

The right people are in the room to make decisions/takeaway action points. An agenda has been set beforehand, data/stats have been prepared in advance of the meeting.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the job?

Going for a walk to a coffee shop for lunch or take out, talking about personal matters as opposed to work related issues.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you recently attended?

An Insurance Cultural Awareness Network (Ican) event.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

Making time within a busy schedule to have team meetings and external events even if that is going to the pub for a drink or two just to have a bit of bonding time outside the office.

Have you had a workation?

No.

What would the ideal workation look like?

Being in Canada, it’s a place I have visited on many occasions and love the wilderness. The ideal would be based somewhere near the Rocky Mountains.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

Take the dog for a walk; open a bottle of wine; order take-out; and watch a decent movie on TV – probably like many others.

Andrew will be part of the panel Digital Customer Experiences In Insurance at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.

To sign up to join him, click here.