Trireme rebrands as Oxford Insurance Group

Trireme Insurance Group, the international subsidiary of U.S. Risk Insurance Group, has rebranded as Oxford Insurance Group. The business is the parent company of Oxford Insurance Brokers, which includes UK-based James Hampden International Insurance brokers and MGB Insurance Brokers. Trireme bought Lloyd’s broker MGB from Manchester Underwriting Management in September 2018. UK

Randall Goss, chairman and chief executive officer for U.S. Risk Insurance Group, stated that the business is

