SRG hires ex-Marsh head to lead Australian market entry

Specialist Risk Group has announced its latest geographical diversification with the launch of an Australian business.

The broker plans to open initially with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, with further locations planned later this year.

It is headed by managing director Laurence Basell, who was previously head of strategy at Marsh for the Pacific region.

We’re excited to be launching SRG in Australia with a clear focus on the mid-market and on building a team of high-quality specialists who know this market inside out.Laurence Basell, managing director, Specialist Risk Group

