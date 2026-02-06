FCA issues warnings over DLG and short-term cover broker clones

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of two clones claiming to be Covertime and UK Insurance, part of the Direct Line Group.

The regulator revealed on 2 February that fraudsters had been using the website speedysure.co.uk. At the time of writing, the website is still live.

The FCA highlighted that the clone has no connection to DLG and provided the correct information. The fraudsters had also been using the email address support@speedysure.co.uk as well as social media details on TikTok: @speedysure.co.uk.

Swift action

The insurer told Insurance Age it took “swift action” after it was contacted by a concerned individual