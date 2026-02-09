Lucida and Right Choice founder Mike Joseph to retire

Lucida Group founder and chief underwriting officer Mike Joseph will retire at the end of March, the business has confirmed.

He is being succeeded at the Top 100 UK Broker by Nicola George, ex-managing director of Allianz Personal Broker.

Though he will exit day-to-day operations Joseph, pictured, will still be the largest shareholder in Lucida.

His contribution has been fundamental to the business, and he will continue to support a structured transition.Ian Owen, Lucida group chairman

He created motor specialist Right Choice Insurance Brokers in 2008 having started his career at LV aged 16 and then working at 1st Quote