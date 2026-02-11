 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

QuestGates: 2025 vehicle theft reduction should be welcomed by brokers

Land Rover Discovery
Photo: Land Rover MENA/https://shorturl.at/4oybi
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

‘All vehicle’ thefts fell by 11.36%, from 102,240 in 2024 to 90,625 in 2025, according to analysis of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency data for 2025 by loss adjusting firm QuestGates.

Stripping out motorcycles, vans, HGVs, etc., the improvement solely for private cars was even greater, down 13.30% from 61,857 in 2024 to 53,629 last year, it added.

The top three most stolen makes in 2025 were: 1) Ford; 2) BMW; and 3) Toyota.

The most stolen models in 2025 were: 1) Ford Fiesta; 2) VW Golf; and 3) Ford Focus.

Clear shift

QuestGates noted the data points to “a clear shift in the right direction with fewer thefts, higher recovery rates and a reduction in write-offs, all of which have

