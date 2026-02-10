Grove & Dean doubles down on digital after turnover and profits slip

Motor experts Grove & Dean saw turnover shrink by 9.3% and post-tax profit fall 39.7% in the year ended 31 May 2025, but is seeing signs of improvement and momentum in the current year according to managing director Damian Collett.

A filing at Companies House revealed revenue slipped to £16.35m as profit after tax dropped to £1.09m. Ebitda was also down at the Top 100 UK Broker from £2.61m in the prior year to £1.79m.

Grove & Dean Holdings spans motor vehicles, personal and corporate clients, as well as subsidiary Grove & Dean Motorsports.

Headcount at the Hornchurch-headquartered group reduced by 11 ending the financial year at 136 staff.

Collett told Insurance Age that at year-end the broker had approximately 160,000 in