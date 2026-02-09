Former Allianz PL boss George joins top 100 broker
Lucida Group has appointed former Allianz personal lines broker boss Nicola George as group chief underwriting officer.
She will succeed the current CUO and founder Mike Joseph, who is retiring at the end of March 2026.
In addition to her group responsibilities, Lucida said George will focus on executing RCIB’s underwriting strategy and building on the business’s strong underwriting performance.Brand development
This will see her work closely with insurer partners to strengthen relationships, support brand development and ensure excellent customer outcomes, the top 100 broker explained.
Her appointment reinforces
