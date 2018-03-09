Broking success: Dale Collett, managing director, Gravity Risk Services

Bespoke service: A regional focus and treating every client as unique has helped to fuel Gravity Risk Services’ ambitious growth plan, managing director Dale Collett tells Insurance Age

▶ What is the history of the company?

It started with humble origins – just me in my garage on my own with a blank sheet of paper. That really helped because you know you really have to make it work – there is no comfort zone. We moved across to our first offices in Dudley in April 2013 and my wife joined me as my first employee on the first day.

We got to £1m worth of premium after a year and became corporate chartered in 2015. I’m amazed that so few brokers have achieved this. To me it’s crucial – we’re a relationship-driven broker and it’s all about giving the right trusted advice to clients. We recently moved to a new office in Stourbridge because we couldn’t fit all of the people in our old office. Last year we opened up small start-up sales offices in Bradford and Leicester.

▶ What do you specialise in?

We deliberately try not to specialise. To me most brokers say they specialise but they don’t – it’s a clever way of marketing. I want to treat every business as unique and provide bespoke products and services to suit them. Having said that, it does help that people realise you have knowledge and experience in certain sectors. The bulk of our book of business is in engineering, manufacturing and property owners.

▶ How have you grown the business?

I’m a massive believer in wanting everyone to go home with a smile on their face and feeling like they’ve contributed. We’ve grown the hard way. We don’t have any schemes and we haven’t done it through buying a book of business – it has been about rolling our sleeves up and earning the right to win an account each time.

▶ What are the benefits of being based in Stourbridge?

People are very loyal here – it’s a very close-knit community and people still like to support local businesses. A good 90% of our business is within a 30 mile radius of our offices. It’s heavily centred in the West Midlands. It has been important for us to maintain our status in the region. A year ago I had no intention of being in Leicester and Bradford but the right people came up and they support their local communities.

▶ Are there a lot of other brokers around here?

Less so in Dudley – there are more here [in Stourbridge]. When we’re in competition we come across a myriad of different brokers, but we rarely bump into the same broker twice. The percentage of the market we control is so limited that we don’t need to diversify – we just need to keep penetrating our existing market. We can do that without there being too much of a competitive threat from local brokers.

▶ How do you recruit staff?

Initially we looked for hunters rather than farmers. Those individuals are exceptionally hard to find. Either they’re good at sales but don’t have the technical knowledge or the other way around. What we’ve done is recruit self-employed consultants. Attracting people who wanted some control of their own client base but recognised they needed a framework to work within in a heavily regulated industry has opened up the market for us. They’ve helped to get the cash flow moving into the business to then be able to take on our own employed team. For me self-employed consultants and appointed representatives are a great opportunity for us to attract really good quality people into the company and give them a pathway. We can provide a close-knit environment for people to work within and feel that they’re part of the Gravity family.

▶ Are you looking to open any more branches?

It’s not about the location – it’s the people. If they are people that I know and trust and they’re well-respected then yes I’d be delighted. I’m a big believer in people supporting their local community. All of the growth we’re looking to achieve in the next 15 years can be done locally.

▶ Have you thought about making acquisitions?

It’s not particularly in our thoughts. We can achieve everything we want in a controlled manner through organic growth. But I wouldn’t rule it out. I’ve had tentative chats with a couple of local brokers that I know will be looking to exit within a few years’ time. It’s important to make sure you’re aware of what’s going on in the community around you.

▶ Which insurers provide the best service?

We deal with a vast range. When I first started out it was interesting to see who was there to support me. A lot of the major composites wouldn’t and I didn’t expect them to. The smaller insurers are more nimble and you can have stronger relationships with them. From the start we traded with a number of MGAs. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Fusion, Generation Underwriting and more recently Pen Underwriting, Covéa, LV and NIG. Even more recently the best insurer for us in terms of growth of the account and relationship has been Aviva.

▶ What are your plans for the future?

It’s my duty to squeeze every last pip out of the business. Have I got any clear vision around what that might look like? No. We can’t trade overseas. UK wide there’s a massive opportunity for growth. It’s about spotting the opportunities that are out there and finding the right people. Our Bradford branch could really take off. I know that we can achieve what we want to by doing more of the same.