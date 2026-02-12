Brokerbility unveils first new member of 2026

Brokerbility has announced Goodmans Insurance Brokers as its first new member of 2026.

The move follows Apollo Insurance Brokers and Cass Stephens, both of which became members in 2025. All three firms have transitioned from Bravo Networks, according to Brokerbility.

Established in 1990, Hampshire-based Goodmans Insurance Brokers controls £7m of gross written premium across a broad range of commercial insurance solutions covering clients across the South East and beyond.

