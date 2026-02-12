Brokerbility unveils first new member of 2026
Brokerbility has announced Goodmans Insurance Brokers as its first new member of 2026.
The move follows Apollo Insurance Brokers and Cass Stephens, both of which became members in 2025. All three firms have transitioned from Bravo Networks, according to Brokerbility.
Established in 1990, Hampshire-based Goodmans Insurance Brokers controls £7m of gross written premium across a broad range of commercial insurance solutions covering clients across the South East and beyond.RelatedBroking Success: Cass Stephens MD James Cass
Cass Stephens managing director James Cass explains how the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Top 100 UK broker TL Dallas appoints new group MD
Tim Mortimer has been promoted to group managing director at TL Dallas as the broker’s fourth-generation family member Polly Staveley moves into an executive chair position.
Top 100 UK broker sees emails drop by 22% following WhatsApp integration
Insurance Revolution, part of Well Dunn Group, has seen service emails drop by 22% after it partnered with CM.com to integrate WhatsApp into its customer communication processes in a “game-changing” move.
QuestGates: 2025 vehicle theft reduction should be welcomed by brokers
‘All vehicle’ thefts fell by 11.36%, from 102,240 in 2024 to 90,625 in 2025, according to analysis of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency data for 2025 by loss adjusting firm QuestGates.
Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal
Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.
SRG hires ex-Marsh head to lead Australian market entry
Specialist Risk Group has announced its latest geographical diversification with the launch of an Australian business.
Grove & Dean doubles down on digital after turnover and profits slip
Motor experts Grove & Dean saw turnover shrink by 9.3% and post-tax profit fall 39.7% in the year ended 31 May 2025, but is seeing signs of improvement and momentum in the current year according to managing director Damian Collett.
Lucida and Right Choice founder Mike Joseph to retire
Lucida Group founder and chief underwriting officer Mike Joseph will retire at the end of March, the business has confirmed.
Former Allianz PL boss George joins top 100 broker
Lucida Group has appointed former Allianz personal lines broker boss Nicola George as group chief underwriting officer.