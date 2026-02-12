Top 100 UK broker TL Dallas appoints new group MD

Tim Mortimer has been promoted to group managing director at TL Dallas as the broker’s fourth-generation family member Polly Staveley moves into an executive chair position.

Mortimer, pictured left, joined the Yorkshire-headquartered group as commercial managing director six years ago.

With over 35 years of experience, Mortimer previously held senior regional roles at Smart & Cook, Bluefin and Marsh Commercial.

RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2025: £15 – £20m of UK general insurance revenue TL Dallas grows Scottish presence buying Marsh Commercial’s Highlands and Islands business TL Dallas to expand into Cumbria

The Top 100 UK broker noted during his time with the business