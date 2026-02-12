 Skip to main content
Top 100 UK broker TL Dallas appoints new group MD

Tim Mortimer and Polly Staveley, TL Dallas
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Tim Mortimer has been promoted to group managing director at TL Dallas as the broker’s fourth-generation family member Polly Staveley moves into an executive chair position.

Mortimer, pictured left, joined the Yorkshire-headquartered group as commercial managing director six years ago.

With over 35 years of experience, Mortimer previously held senior regional roles at Smart & Cook, Bluefin and Marsh Commercial.

The Top 100 UK broker noted during his time with the business

