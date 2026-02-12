Top 100 UK broker sees emails drop by 22% following WhatsApp integration

Insurance Revolution, part of Well Dunn Group, has seen service emails drop by 22% after it partnered with CM.com to integrate WhatsApp into its customer communication processes in a “game-changing” move.

WhatsApp is now Insurance Revolution’s primary channel for communicating with prospects.

In the ten months since launching WhatsApp as a customer service channel, message volumes have increased 50-fold.

Customers have chosen to use the platform for everything from insurance quotes and policy documentation to everyday queries, Insurance Revolution claimed.

