Profits up at County Group in 2017

CEO Dave Clapp says results were driven by organic growth and acquisitions adding that broker will continue to make deals in 2018.

The County Group has revealed rising profits and turnover for the year ended 30 September 2017.

According to its financial results, filed at Companies House, the broker’s turnover rose to £12.34m, compared to £9.29m in the preceding year.

Its profit after tax profit increased to to £1.29m (2016: £944,752) while its operating profit was up to £1.56m from £1.13m in the year ended 30 September 2016.

Acquisitions

County chief executive officer Dave Clapp told Insurance Age: “Despite one of the most challenging years yet with the demise of Enterprise, the Ogden rate ruling and Brexit, I am delighted to report that we have produced a strong set of results for the year with customer premium up by 10 percent.”

According to Clapp, the results were driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

During the financial year County bought Wrexham Insurance Services, Thompson Brothers and Arthur Marsh & Son.

Clapp added: “If we take into account the full run rate of these we would be showing a phenomenal growth in excess of 20% year on year in customer premium.”

According to the financial results for County’s parent company CICG, also filed on Companies House, the broker spent a total of £2.20m on acquisitions during the year to 30 September 2017.

CICG further achieved a turnover of £13.49m in 2017 (2016: £11.76m) but posted a drop in pre-tax profit to £830,983, compared to £1.35m in the preceding year.

Pipeline

Meanwhile, looking at the current financial year to September 2018, County has most recently bought NMJ Insurance Brokers and Inspire Risk Management and the CEO stated that the firm was “on track to deliver in all areas with growth in excess of 20 percent again this year”.

Clapp concluded: “We have a very healthy pipeline and will continue to invest in great local broking teams, delivering exceptional service to their customers.

“As a group we are slightly ahead of our plan to be controlling in excess of £150m customer premium within four years by September 2021.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.