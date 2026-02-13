Bravo targets reseeding the industry and adds insurers to digital trader
Bravo Networks is set to add two insurers to its digital trader platform by then end of the month and has highlighted there is a gap in the market to reseed the industry to make “independent regional brokering thrive”.
“We launched mini fleet, we’ve got an additional insurer joining that panel, and then we’ve got more joining our property owners panel as well,” Karen Jackman, managing director of Bravo Networks, told Insurance Age.
The Everywhen-owned network launched Bravo Digital Trader in March 2024, with Zurich writing the first policy. Now the e-trade platform has 11 insurers and seven products.
Jackman, pictured, noted another product is set to be added by April.
The network always has about two or three
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
People Moves: 9 – 13 February 2026
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Top 100 UK broker TL Dallas appoints new group CEO
Tim Mortimer has been promoted to group CEO at TL Dallas as the broker’s fourth-generation family member Polly Staveley moves into an executive chair position.
Euna launches care sector recruitment scheme
Specialist managing general agent Euna has launched a new care sector recruitment insurance scheme.
MGA launches pharmaceutical recall cover
BluNiche, the specialist product recall managing general agent, has expanded its portfolio to provide dedicated coverage for the pharmaceutical sector.
Top 100 UK broker sees emails drop by 22% following WhatsApp integration
Insurance Revolution, part of Well Dunn Group, has seen service emails drop by 22% after it partnered with CM.com to integrate WhatsApp into its customer communication processes in a “game-changing” move.
Intact UK&I COR ticks up in 2025
Intact UK & International has posted a 94.8% combined operating ratio for 2025, deteriorating from 92.8% the year before.
Brokerbility unveils first new member of 2026
Brokerbility has announced Goodmans Insurance Brokers as its first new member of 2026.
Covéa UK appoints Domart as CEO five months after naming Laurent in role
Philippe Domart has been appointed CEO of Covéa Insurance UK to take up the role on 1 April, in an abrupt about turn at the insurer.