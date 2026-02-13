Bravo targets reseeding the industry and adds insurers to digital trader

Bravo Networks is set to add two insurers to its digital trader platform by then end of the month and has highlighted there is a gap in the market to reseed the industry to make “independent regional brokering thrive”.

“We launched mini fleet, we’ve got an additional insurer joining that panel, and then we’ve got more joining our property owners panel as well,” Karen Jackman, managing director of Bravo Networks, told Insurance Age.

The Everywhen-owned network launched Bravo Digital Trader in March 2024, with Zurich writing the first policy. Now the e-trade platform has 11 insurers and seven products.

Jackman, pictured, noted another product is set to be added by April.

The network always has about two or three