Aviva takes Myles from Gallagher as branch manager in expanded South East role

Kerry Myles, branch manager for the South East at Aviva

Aviva has swooped for Kerry Myles from Gallagher as branch manager for the South East, starting in the role on 16 March.

Myles, pictured, spent nearly five years at Gallagher, joining as client operations director, then becoming regional operations manager, and latterly regional head of client service and operations in the real estate practice.

She had switched to the broking giant in July 2021 after almost 15 years at Allianz during which the final five years were as branch manager in Maidstone.

Myles will take over at Aviva from Alison Coleman who has had extra responsibilities on an interim basis. Coleman will

