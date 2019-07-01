InsurTech Futures: Instanda unveils new MGA start-up facility

Business says it can help an MGA to set up in about 10 weeks, guiding the process from initial contact to when the firm starts to underwrite.

Cloud-based digital insurance platform, Instanda has revealed an MGA start-up facility, IMGA.

The firm stated that the platform offers all of the necessary technical tools to manage and run a new MGA, taking around 10 weeks from initial contact to commencing underwriting.

It also indicated that its new offering should enable and manage a variety of services, including product distribution, submission and policy management, renewals and FNOL processing.

In addition, the facility offers end to end distribution, underwriting and operational management; from broker submissions, quote and bind, policy management, to invoicing and reporting dashboards.

Barriers to entry

Instanda CEO, Tim Hardcastle said: “IMGA enables fast set up and access to new markets, as well as streamlining operations by digitising processes from front to back; you are in control, changing product structures, adding new features to gain market advantage, all at no additional cost.

“Speed to market, upfront investments in time and cost, and a fear of over promised and under delivered technology solutions are often seen as the main barriers to entry for small underwriting teams.”

