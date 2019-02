The policy is now accessible for brokers on the Powerplace and Mobius platforms.

Business insurance specialist QBE has added it Business Combined insurance product to Open GI’s Powerplace SME and Mobius platforms.

Open GI detailed that the product is the first Commercial Combined offering available to its commercial brokers, and confirmed plans to add further products during 2019.

The QBE cover is suited to the manufacturing, engineering, wholesale and supply industries. The product offers an extensive range of optional covers, including Buildings, Business Interruption and Liabilities, in addition to the core Contents offering.

Open GI said that the policy can be tailored to meet customers’ needs, with the assurance of wide policy cover and generous inner limits for various extensions. Another benefit is that brokers can quote property covers in isolation, for example contractors’ premises.

E-trade

This new addition from QBE follows the launch of QBE Office insurance on Powerplace.

QBE’s e-trade development manager, Corinne Pringle, said: “QBE is delighted to be the first insurer to offer an e-trade Business Combined product on Open GI’s platforms. Together we are committed to serving brokers more flexibly.”

Open GI’s chief sales officer, David Kelly, added: “We have been busy working on a Commercial Combined offering for some time with our brokers, and so I am thrilled to welcome the addition of QBE Business Combined to our Powerplace SME and Mobius panel.”

