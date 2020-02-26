FCA under attack for "comprehensively and scandalously" failing consumers

Regulator rejects claims from Gina Miller's True and Fair Campaign, stating they contain “numerous inaccuracies", as campaigners call on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to review Andrew Bailey's appointment as governor of the Bank of England.

The True and Fair Campaign has published a report criticising the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and detailing poor regulation and consumer outcomes in UK financial services.

The campaign is led by prominent anti-Brexit campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller and fund manager Alan Miller, and the report focuses on Andrew Bailey’s term as chief executive officer at the regulator.

In Asleep at the wheel: an exposé of systemic regulatory failure and consumer detriment, campaigners claim that ordinary investors, savers, pensioners and bank customers have been “comprehensively and scandalously failed” by the FCA on Bailey’s watch.

Bailey was appointed as CEO of the FCA in January 2016, and is set to take over the role of governor of the Bank of England from Mark Carney on 16 March 2020.

Response

The watchdog has rejected the claims, stating they contain “numerous inaccuracies and are made with little understanding of the role of the FCA”.

The FCA told Insurance Age in a statement: “We have disagreed with the Millers on numerous issues relating to the investment industry, and our oversight of it, over recent years and we note their previous calls on Andrew to resign. This is just another example.

“In fact through FCA interventions millions of people have benefited including the most vulnerable in society.”

It continued: “This includes fundamentally reforming the consumer credit market by capping the costs of payday lending and rent-to-own, making the biggest changes to overdrafts in a generation and providing support for those in long-term credit card debt.

“We hold firms to account and where we find failures we take action, with the FCA fining firms nearly £5bn since 2013 and tens of billions of pounds being returned to customers through redress schemes.”

Action

The True and Fair Campaign has called for urgent action to be taken to protect consumers, including:

An urgent review by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP , of Bailey’s appointment as governor of the Bank of England;

, of Bailey’s appointment as governor of the Bank of England; The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee summoning Bailey to address the issues raised in the True and Fair report relating to the lack of FCA regulation and enforcement of the scandals highlighted in the report; and

regulation and enforcement of the scandals highlighted in the report; and The Commons Treasury Select Committee calling for an independent review of the appointment process and lack of due diligence conducted in relation to the roles of governor of the Bank of England and CEO of the FCA .

Gina Miller commented: “Andrew Bailey’s tenure as CEO of the FCA has been characterised by a toxic cocktail of negligence, incompetence and indifference to the needs of ordinary depositors, investors and pensioners.

“On his watch, hundreds of thousands of Britons have lost money – in many cases, losing their life savings which has devastated their lives, families and businesses.”

She continued: “The report we have published today makes it clear Mr Bailey is not a fit and proper person to be the next governor of the Bank of England.

“Were he to be confirmed in this highly responsible and prominent role, it would be a gross betrayal of the government’s duty to protect consumers, and a textbook example of rewarding failure.”

Miller further urged Bailey’s successor at the FCA, who is yet to be appointed, to “satisfy policymakers and the public they are competent and committed to protecting consumers”.

Evidence

Former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable, added: “This report is a damning indictment of failure by the FCA to exercise proper regulatory oversight over conduct within the banking and wider UK financial services system.

“As Secretary of State for Business I put forward to the FCA detailed evidence on the conflicts of interest and other failures by the GRG division in RBS during and after the financial crisis.”

He continued: “The case studies, and others brought to light subsequently, established clear evidence of systematic and widespread mistreatment of business customers by or with the knowledge of senior management.

“Even after endless delays, appropriate action has not been taken by the regulator.”

Failures

The campaign stated that the report, which mainly focuses on investment and pensions, criticises the watchdog for “failing” in a number of areas including whistle-blowing, peer-to-peer lending, abusive treatment of customers, and the Woodford scandal.

