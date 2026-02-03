FCA calls on insurance companies to “engage early and often”

There are no new market wide interventions needed to drive positive progress, according to Sarah Pritchard, deputy CEO at the Financial Conduct Authority, as she called on the industry to engage.

At the Association of British Insurers’ annual conference today, Pritchard acknowledged risk is essential to growth and innovation, with the FCA wanting to support responsible managed risk enabled by outcomes based regulation.

“We know there is still room for us to work more smartly with a more predictable, purposeful and proportionate approach,” she told attendees.

