Further increase in FCA insurance S166s

The Financial Conduct Authority hit the insurance sector with three skilled person reports in the third quarter, taking the running total for the financial year to six.

The latest set was the highest seen in 2025/26, surpassing one in Q1 and two in Q2.

The ongoing clampdown comes after a recent record year of insurance related S166s in 2024/25, when there were nine (see table below).

An S166 is issued when the FCA is concerned about aspects of a regulated firm’s activities or wants further analysis (see box at end).

