The most significant pressures reshaping UK insurance broking in 2026

With the UK’s top insurance brokers facing shifting market conditions, there is no better time to reassess the commercial, regulatory, and technological pressures shaping the sector. PKF Littlejohn insurance partner Paul Goldwin and director Charles Drew consider the areas of focus and the importance of discipline to position firms for the year ahead.

Soft market rates continue to squeeze broker margins across many classes of businesses while wider macroeconomic and fiscal pressures add strain to operating cost bases for firms.

Even as inflation eases, these trends are reinforcing competitive pressures and pushing cost mitigation strategies to the top of agendas for broker leadership teams.

Unsurprisingly, we are seeing firms strengthen underwriting discipline to protect book profitability through a clear and detailed review of governance