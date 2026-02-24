FCA sets four targets in its inaugural regulatory priorities report

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued its first regulatory priorities report for insurance as it switches away from penning portfolio letters.

Expectations of brokers, insurers and aggregators

Improving consumer understanding, claims handling and service quality

Be clear: Tell consumers clearly what their insurance covers and test understanding.Handle claims fairly: Respond promptly, fairly and transparently to consumers and deliver good outcomes when they claim.Test outcomes: Track whether products, services, and interactions with consumers are delivering good outcomes in line with FCA rules.

Increasing access to insurance

Review and