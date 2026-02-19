Broker Diversity Push: FOI stats show subtle improvements in broking leadership gender balance

The latest data from the Financial Conduct Authority obtained by Insurance Age via a Freedom of Information request has shown small improvements in five out of six key SMF approved functions.

Explaining the figures

The six roles, across governing and required functions, chosen for the FOI were the senior management functions for core firms as detailed by the regulator.

The data showing the position as at 31 December 2025 was drawn from firms in the FCA’s supervision portfolios of ‘personal & commercial lines insurance intermediaries’ and ‘Lloyd’s and London Market intermediaries and managing agents’.

According to the FCA, the data does not include individuals who had their SMF position