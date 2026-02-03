 Skip to main content
No price cap or zero interest order plans from FCA on premium finance

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it will not introduce a price cap or order that premium finance is provided without interest, as it published its final report.

According to the watchdog, putting such measures in place “could restrict access to important cover for customers who can only afford to pay monthly”.

The regulator previously flagged last July that it was not going down the route of banning broker commission in premium finance nor mandating a 0% annual percentage rate nor introducing a single level market-wide cap.

It had made the announcement after launching a review of premium finance for motor and home insurance in October 2024.

