Blog: How the regulatory axe could fall in 2026

Isabella Macfarlane, head of London Markets at Insurance Compliance Services, explores how the Financial Conduct Authority may address its priorities in 2026.

As we move into 2026, the dust is starting to settle on the huge volume of regulatory information the FCA published in 2025, and questions remain on what the next 12 months have in store for the insurance industry and how it should prepare.

Biba manifesto 2026

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has just launched its 2026 manifesto where it lists 10 key requests for the FCA, government and industry.

A key proposal from Biba is the introduction of a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026