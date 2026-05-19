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Dual UK strikes new capacity deal with Axa

Catherine Dixon
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Dual UK has agreed a new capacity agreement with Axa to underpin its natural resources product.

Aimed at assisting the drive to Net Zero, the MGA said the product is designed for projects using renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind power and hydro. 

It added the aim is to support operators of renewable energy technologies through “expert-led underwriting with a clear appetite for proven, sustainable solutions”.

Target premium

The product provides cover up to £50m, with a target premium range up to £150,000 from £2,500 minimum premium.

With the backing of an A+ rated carrier, this

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