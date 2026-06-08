Pen doubles limits to £10m to ‘maxmise relevance’ in SME cyber

Pen Underwriting is to double the SME cyber cover limit available to £10m for risks incepting on or after 1 July 2026.

The managing general agent said the change for companies with revenues up to £600m was part of a raft of enhancements to its UK cyber proposition “as part of its ongoing commitment to continuously review and adapt offerings in line with evolving exposures to ensure positive customer outcomes”.

It added the increase also reflected both shifting market conditions and the desire to better accommodate key differences in customer size and complexity across Pen’s underwriting appetite.

Key enhancements

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