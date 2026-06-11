Aviva builds out in contractors combined with digital launch

Aviva has launched a digitally traded contractors combined proposition, starting on Acturis with Fast Trade to follow, claiming it is plugging a gap in an underserved part of the market.

The insurer detailed brokers will be able to place a wider range of construction risks online thanks to the move, cutting the reliance on manual processes, improving speed to market and helping avoid the splitting of risks across multiple policies.

It argued that many risks sit outside current etrade solutions hampering placement and broker efficiency.

The product brings together liability and wider commercial covers in a single, modular policy that brokers can quote, customise and bind in real