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Liberty opens new proposition for retail sector

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Liberty Specialty Markets has launched a bespoke proposition for mid to upper-midsized retail companies, flagging it is available via dedicated hubs in Manchester, Bristol and Dublin, supported by its London head office.

The offering, following on from a pilot programme, can be tailored to the specific needs of individual businesses the insurer detailed, claiming this approach is “normally reserved for larger, complex commercial and specialty risks”.

RelatedLiberty moves into HNW market 

Liberty Specialty Markets has launched into the UK high-net-worth market, expanding on its fine art and specie offering.

The provider committed to also making claims and risk engineering expertise readily accessible across the UK

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