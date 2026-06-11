Zurich scores businesses flexible cover ahead of World Cup

Zurich has kicked off flexible opening hour cover for SME and mid-market licensed trade, as it claimed the update will help pubs, bars and restaurants capitalise on the World Cup, without falling foul of policy conditions.

The insurer has also urged brokers to remind clients not to cut corners as increased footfall is expected.

RelatedZurich pushes regional campaign for mid-market offering

Zurich has launched a regional campaign highlighting the insurers mid-market offering with 140 billboards on show in areas where key brokers operate, along with 50 billboards in London.

Businesses should review staffing and security levels, manage capacity carefully, and ensure fire exits and emergency access routes remain clear