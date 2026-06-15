‘Scrappy’ soft market sees brokers cutting corners to win business.

The present soft market trading has been described as “scrappy” by a senior broker, with corners being cut by some due to the added pressure to win business and hit targets.

That was the view of Emily Kenna, director of SenseRisk speaking on a panel at last week’s Insurance Age Broker Expo Roadshow in Bristol.

During the session When winning business goes wrong: trading decisions in a market that don’t make sense, she said: “It is feels very scrappy at the moment; there is a lot of attention on people trying to pick up new business and probably some corners are being cut in certain areas.

Culture

“[Ultimately] it all depends on the culture of the broker you work for