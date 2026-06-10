Westfield Specialty launches UK and Europe liability portfolio

Westfield Specialty International has launched a UK and Europe liability portfolio to expand its casualty book, promising long-term and flexible partnerships with brokers.

Keith Knight has been appointed as class underwriter and Andy Skinner as deputy class underwriter to lead the offering.

Knight joins from being deputy head of international casualty at Everest where Skinner also previously worked as head of UK and Ireland casualty.

Westfield Specialty – which is ultimately owned by Ohio Farmers Insurance Company – acquired Lloyd’s Syndicate 1200 from Argo Group International Holdings in February 2023.

Our aim is to build a portfolio that grows sustainably