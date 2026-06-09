NBS expands PI placements to £10m as AmTrust provides capacity

NBS Underwriting has extended its professional indemnity capacity with a partnership with AmTrust Specialty providing an additional £5m excess layer, to streamline placement processes.

Combined with its current £5m primary capacity supported by Hadron or Accelerant, the managing general agent noted the facility will enable it to provide PI placements up to the new higher limit.

Brokers will be able to access a combined primary and excess layer PI programme through one provider and will have single underwriting contact for the full placement, it underlined.

By placing both layers with NBS, we can offer a more efficient process and greater continuity across the programme, helping