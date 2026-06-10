Yutree to launch commercial combined product in partnership with Peach

Yutree Underwriting is set to unveil a commercial combined product with capacity from niche commercial insurer Peach, managing director Laura Hancock has told Insurance Age.

Hancock, pictured, noted it will be launched in around six weeks, but stressed the timeframe is not set in stone.

Designed in response to broker needs, the commercial combined product is linked to Yutree’s liability scheme which was unveiled 14 years ago.

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“On that [liability] scheme, we write manufacturers, retailers, distributors, market stalls, zoos, all sorts of different trades. Whenever we did, brokers would