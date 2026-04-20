MGA Addept announces marine legal expenses tie-up

Addept Insurance Services has launched a new scheme with sail and motor yacht insurance provider, Pantaenius UK.

The deal involves Waypoint, Addept’s specialist legal protection insurance and assistance service for boat owners launched in September last year at a time when the MGA claimed there was ‘narrowing capacity options’ in this niche sector.

Addept added the Waypoint solution for Pantaenius UK provides cover for legal costs to recover uninsured losses, pursue personal injury claims, pursue or defend a legal action following a breach of a contract or defend a criminal offence.

There is also cover for