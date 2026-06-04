SSP unveils AI platform to accelerate MGA and insurer product launches

SSP UK and Ireland has launched an artificial intelligence powered product configuration platform designed to speed up product releases by managing general agents and insurers, as it has joined the Managing General Agents’ Association.

As first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Pure Product Studio applies agentic AI to the product build process to generate production-ready configurations directly from a plain-English product description.

SSP claimed for MGAs the platform will mean product launch cycles that traditionally took between three and six months, can be completed in a “matter of days”.

Our restructure has given us fresh capability to support this market and to give MGAs the technology they need to innovate