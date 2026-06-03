MGA Alps expands with contract hire finance shortfall GAP cover

Alps has launched contract hire finance shortfall GAP cover, designed to protect against vehicle finance shortfalls.

The managing general agent claimed the product will give brokers greater flexibility to meet a broader range of customer needs in an increasingly price conscious market.

The policy protects customers against the difference between their motor insurer’s market value settlement and the outstanding finance balance owed on the vehicle in the event of a total loss.

By expanding our GAP range, we’re helping brokers offer clear, relevant options that suit different budgets, vehicle values and customer