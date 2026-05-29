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Amiga sails into yacht with £25m Lloyd’s capacity

big yacht
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agent Amiga Specialty has secured £/$25m of “A-rated” Lloyd’s capacity with global licensing for its yachts division.

The capacity will support Amiga Specialty’s ability to underwrite yacht risks, with a focus on the European, US, and Southeast Asian markets.

It claimed the deal strengthens the ability of the MGA’s team to support brokers and clients operating across international marine markets.

Jason Stephenson, managing director of yachts will lead the division.

RelatedRipe completes GJW Direct buy 

Ripe has bought boat insurance specialist GJW Direct from Munich Re Specialty.

London-headquartered Amiga was

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