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SSR launches contractors commercial combined product

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Managing general agent Sutton Specialist Risks has launched a contractors commercial combined product, stating it was being rolled out in response to broker demand.

The MGA listed it brings together public and products liability, employers’ liability, contractors all risks, commercial combined property, business interruption and legal expenses “within one flexible policy”.

The policy available through Acturis is liability-led, SSR continued ,“with competitive primary limits and the ability to support larger programmes through excess layers”.

We are confident that this new product addresses a clear gap in the market. It’s about doing the fundamentals well

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