MGA Ventis widens appetite with two non-standard property launches
MGA Ventis is set to launch a non-standard real estate proposition comprising two complementary products designed for complex risks.
The commercial and residential real estate specialist said the first product provides comprehensive cover for vacant properties, including short-term policy periods and cover for long-term vacant buildings up to 10 years, with protection available during renovation or alteration works and flexible levels of cover (including FLEEA, wider and full) to reflect risk duration and condition.
Ventis believes this enables brokers to place risks that are typically difficult to insure due to increased
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