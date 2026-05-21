Simply Business adds Allianz to SME insurer panel

Simply Business has expanded its product provider panel with the inclusion of Allianz UK.

The insurer will deliver a number of offerings via Simply Business’s platform – including product liability, employers’ liability, and tools cover – with the Top 100 UK broker saying it was aiming to further the partnership later this year.

Allianz’s inclusion means Simply Business now has 22 brands across its panel.

Simplicity

Julie Fisher, UK CEO at Simply Business, said “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Allianz – this partnership continues our commitment to delivering simplicity