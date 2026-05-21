Simply Business adds Allianz to SME insurer panel
Simply Business has expanded its product provider panel with the inclusion of Allianz UK.
The insurer will deliver a number of offerings via Simply Business’s platform – including product liability, employers’ liability, and tools cover – with the Top 100 UK broker saying it was aiming to further the partnership later this year.
Allianz’s inclusion means Simply Business now has 22 brands across its panel.Simplicity
Julie Fisher, UK CEO at Simply Business, said “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Allianz – this partnership continues our commitment to delivering simplicity
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Sign up for Broker Expo now to be ready for 2027 and beyond
You can now sign up to attend Broker Expo as part of Insurance Age’s wider UK Broker Week which also encompasses the UK Broker Awards and UK Broker Summit.
Kielty to help ‘transition’ as new UK leader announced by Aon
Jane Kielty will be supporting the transition of leadership responsibilities at Aon as the broker revamps its management structure, bringing in Tracy-Lee Kus to oversee the UK, Ireland, South Africa and the Middle East from 1 June.
GoShorty adds temporary motorhome, taxi, hire and reward car to portfolio
Specialist broker GoShorty has boosted its portfolio with the launch of temporary motorhome insurance, with temporary taxi and temporary hire and reward car to follow.
Blog: An insurance take on why ‘Spygate’ is as much about governance as it is football
The news has been abuzz with the Southampton FC ‘Spygate’ scandal over the last week. James Yorke offers his perspective on the compliance issues at play through an insurance lens.
Ex-Aon/PIB leader named Kingfisher managing director
Kingfisher Insurance has promoted Gareth Butler to become its new managing director.
Alan Boswell rated top broker for online visibility and reputation
Alan Boswell has been ranked the broker with the best online visibility and public reputation according to a new report.
FCA warns young drivers not to be left on the roadside by ghost brokers
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned 17-25 year olds on ghost broking scams as research finds half of young drivers have bought insurance through social media or messaging apps.
Hemming: Hiscox to continue filling ‘obvious’ cover gaps
Brokers can expect Hiscox UK to launch more commercial product extensions in the coming months, as the insurer seeks to fill “obvious gaps”.