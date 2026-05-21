 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Simply Business adds Allianz to SME insurer panel

Eibhlin Swan
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Simply Business has expanded its product provider panel with the inclusion of Allianz UK.

The insurer will deliver a number of offerings via Simply Business’s platform – including product liability, employers’ liability, and tools cover – with the Top 100 UK broker saying it was aiming to further the partnership later this year. 

Allianz’s inclusion means Simply Business now has 22 brands across its panel.

Simplicity

Julie Fisher, UK CEO at Simply Business, said “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Allianz – this partnership continues our commitment to delivering simplicity

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: