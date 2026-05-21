Jo Sykes: Markel out to disrupt cyber market with new launch

Markel is set to launch its cyber product in September, and Jo Sykes, divisional director for commercial lines, has outlined the insurer will continue to add to its digital offering suite.

The new product will have a “broad range”, and proposition elements to give customers real life examples of past cyber-attacks and the impacts, she explained.

Markel has already recruited a cyber team in advance, as Sykes, pictured, is a “firm believer of you can’t just switch a product on and not have the people ready to service it”.

Cyber

Markel isn’t the only insurer stressing the importance of cyber education.

In December Aviva revealed 36% of SMEs surveyed ranked cyber as their most significant