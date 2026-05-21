 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Jo Sykes: Markel out to disrupt cyber market with new launch

Jo Sykes, Markel broker divisional director
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Markel is set to launch its cyber product in September, and Jo Sykes, divisional director for commercial lines, has outlined the insurer will continue to add to its digital offering suite.

The new product will have a “broad range”, and proposition elements to give customers real life examples of past cyber-attacks and the impacts, she explained.

Markel has already recruited a cyber team in advance, as Sykes, pictured, is a “firm believer of you can’t just switch a product on and not have the people ready to service it”.

Cyber

Markel isn’t the only insurer stressing the importance of cyber education.

In December Aviva revealed 36% of SMEs surveyed ranked cyber as their most significant

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: