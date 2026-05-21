 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Sign up for Broker Expo now to be ready for 2027 and beyond

Broker Expo
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

You can now sign up to attend Broker Expo as part of Insurance Age’s wider UK Broker Week which also encompasses the UK Broker Awards and UK Broker Summit.

In total over 2,000 insurance professionals, including 1,900 brokers, will come together for UK Broker Week which is dedicated to the future of broking, market access, business growth and industry leadership.

Broker Expo remains the centre piece of the celebration.

8th October 

Held on 8 October at the Birmingham NEC the day gives brokers the perfect opportunity to connect with insurers, MGAs, wholesalers and specialist providers across commercial, SME and selected personal lines. 

The day includes

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: