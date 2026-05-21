Sign up for Broker Expo now to be ready for 2027 and beyond

You can now sign up to attend Broker Expo as part of Insurance Age’s wider UK Broker Week which also encompasses the UK Broker Awards and UK Broker Summit.

In total over 2,000 insurance professionals, including 1,900 brokers, will come together for UK Broker Week which is dedicated to the future of broking, market access, business growth and industry leadership.

Broker Expo remains the centre piece of the celebration.

8th October

Held on 8 October at the Birmingham NEC the day gives brokers the perfect opportunity to connect with insurers, MGAs, wholesalers and specialist providers across commercial, SME and selected personal lines.

The day includes