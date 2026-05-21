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GoShorty adds temporary motorhome, taxi, hire and reward car to portfolio

motorhome

Specialist broker GoShorty has boosted its portfolio with the launch of temporary motorhome insurance, with temporary taxi and temporary hire and reward car to follow.

Pushing beyond its core of temporary car, van, learner and impound release insurance into more short-term markets the firm noted the temporary hire and reward car insurance will be specifically for food and parcel delivery.

It detailed the first policy off the blocks, temporary motorhome, offers flexible cover from 1 to 28 days.

New phaseRelatedGranite launches 25+ vehicle taxi fleet product 

Granite Underwriting has launched a 25+ vehicle taxi fleet product, covering private hire and public hire

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