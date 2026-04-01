Biba renews travel scheme with MGA

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its member scheme with Jackson Lee Underwriting for holiday, sports and business travel insurance.

The scheme includes a range of travel products designed for individuals, families, groups and sports teams.

In addition to package travel cover and emergency assistance support, the trade association added there are optional extras available for gadgets and winter sports.

The scheme now also offers business travel insurance, including insurance for medical emergencies and trip cancellations to lost equipment and travel delays.

Flexibility

Biba added the facility provides enhanced coverage by